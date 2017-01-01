Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Snapchat co-founders Bobby Murphy (left) and CEO Evan Spiegel ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as the company celebrates its IPO, Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
John Spiegel (center top) and Melissa Ann Thomas (center foreground) parents of Snap Inc. CEO Evan Spiegel, applaud during the opening bell ceremony as Snap makes its Wall Street debut at the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)