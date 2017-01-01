Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Debbie Bowman, mother of Amanda Russell, becomes emotional after Jeffery Conrad was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the Oct. 2015 killing of Amanda Russell by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Angie Walls-Alexander holds a photo of Amanda Russell who was murdered by Jeffery Conrad in Oct. 2015. Conrad was sentenced to life in prison without parole by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher on Wednesday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeffery Conrad enters Summit County Common Pleas Court being escorted by a Sheriff Deputy on Wednesday. Conrad was sentenced to life in prison without parole by Judge Paul Gallagher for the Oct. 2015 killing of Amanda Russell. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeffery Conrad smiles at his defense lawyer, Job Perry, as Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher hands him a life sentence without parole for the October 2015 stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend Amanda Russell. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Debbie Bowman, mother of Amanda Russell, gets a hug outside the courtroom after Jeffery Conrad was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the Oct. 2015 killing of Amanda Russell by Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Paul Gallagher. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
