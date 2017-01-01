Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
United States' Omar Gonzalez (3) celebrates with Jozy Altidore (27) after Gonzalez scored a goal during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match against El Salvador, in Philadelphia, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
United States head coach Bruce Arena reacts during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match against El Salvador, in Philadelphia, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
United States' Jozy Altidore (27) and El Salvador's Henry Romero (4) battle for a ball during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal soccer match in Philadelphia, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)