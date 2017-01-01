Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's Katie Gilbride (right) is tagged out by Firestone third baseman Quinn Lentz while trying to steal third base during the third inning of the Fighting Irish's 5-0 victory over the Falcons at Shatto Field on Wednesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary pitcher Lexi Handley delivers a pitch to a Firestone batter during the third inning of the Fighting Irish's 5-0 victory over the Falcons in their high school softball game at Shatto Field on Wednesday, in Akron. Handley threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and missed a perfect game by walking the first batter she faced. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's Bekka Mayle (left) is tagged out by Firestone third baseman Quinn Lentz after being run back to the base by Falcon shortstop Meredith Eichenlaub during the fifth inning of the Fighting Irish's 5-0 victory over the Falcons at Shatto Field on Wednesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's Jackie Muscie (right) is safe at first base as Firestone first baseman Madi Wellendorf can't handle a bad throw from shortstop Meredith Eichenlaub during the fifth inning of the Fighting Irish's 5-0 victory over the Falcons at Shatto Field on Wednesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone second baseman Joanne Cardarelli catches a pop fly hit by Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's Nicole Paolucci during the fourth inning of the Fighting Irish's 5-0 victory over the Falcons at Shatto Field on Wednesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's Bekka Mayle (right) avoids the tag of Firestone shortstop Meredith Eichenlaub as she steals second base during the seventh inning of the Fighting Irish's 5-0 victory over the Falcons at Shatto Field on Wednesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone shortstop Meredith Eichenlaub bobbles a ground ball hit by Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary hitter Lexi Handley during the sixth inning of the Fighting Irish's 5-0 victory over the Falcons at Shatto Field on Wednesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary's Bekka Mayle scores the Fighting Irish's fifth run on a wild pitch by Firestone pitcher Kristen Skeans during the seventh inning of their 5-0 victory over the Falcons at Shatto Field on Wednesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Firestone's Quinn Lentz (left) beats a pick-off throw from Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary catcher Bekka Mayle to first baseman Nicole Paolucci during the first inning of the Fighting Irish's 5-0 victory over the Falcons at Shatto Field on Wednesday, in Akron. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)