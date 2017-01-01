Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Votes are counted in the first round of the presidential election in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Voting started Wednesday in Somalia's groundbreaking presidential election as members of the upper and lower houses of the legislature cast ballots in the first round with 21 candidates for president, amid a security lockdown that has closed the capital's international airport and cleared major streets. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
Somali members of parliament sit and wait to cast their votes for the presidential election in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Voting started Wednesday in Somalia's groundbreaking presidential election as members of the upper and lower houses of the legislature cast ballots in the first round with 21 candidates for president, amid a security lockdown that has closed the capital's international airport and cleared major streets. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
An unidentified Somali member of parliament casts her vote for the presidential election in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Voting started Wednesday in Somalia's groundbreaking presidential election as members of the upper and lower houses of the legislature cast ballots in the first round with 21 candidates for president, amid a security lockdown that has closed the capital's international airport and cleared major streets. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 1, 2010 file photo, then Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo addresses officials after his swearing in ceremony at the Presidential residence in Mogadishu, Somalia. Somalia's groundbreaking presidential election moved into a second round Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 with incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud holding a slight lead over former prime minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud talks to the Associated Press while visiting Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Somalia's groundbreaking presidential election moved into a second round Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 with incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud holding a slight lead over former prime minister Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
An unidentified Somali member of parliament casts his vote for the presidential election in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017. Voting started Wednesday in Somalia's groundbreaking presidential election as members of the upper and lower houses of the legislature cast ballots in the first round with 21 candidates for president, amid a security lockdown that has closed the capital's international airport and cleared major streets. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)
Somali soldiers prepare to secure the capital on the eve of presidential elections, at a police academy in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. Graft - vote-buying, fraud, intimidation - is the top concern in a nation that Transparency International now rates as the most corrupt in the world and Mogadishu is in lockdown because of the threat of violence by homegrown Islamic extremist group al-Shabab. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh)