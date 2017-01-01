Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
U.S. Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge talks with the Rev. Luther Cooper of Akron during a campaigning session for democratic candidates at St. Joseph's Party Center Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. Fudge will be representing the region starting in January because of redistricting. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
U.S. Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge (center) meets Urban League employees Christopher Brown (left) and Jason Samuels during a campaigning session for democratic candidates at St. Joseph's Party Center Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. Fudge will be representing the region starting in January because of redistricting. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
U.S. Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge greets Margo Sommerville of Akron during a campaigning session for democratic candidates at St. Joseph's Party Center Wednesday in Akron, Ohio. Fudge will be representing the region starting in January because of redistricting. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)