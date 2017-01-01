Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
I have to admit that I am one of the people who watches the Super Bowl just for the commercials. When the Browns make it, I will watch it for the game. Having been raised in St. Joseph, Mo., even the Kansas City Chiefs would keep me in front of the TV instead of at the nacho bar during a third-down conversion.