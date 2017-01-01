Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Regulars gather inside Gamauf Hardware including Butch Gangle (left) of Copley, a cousin to John (front right) Tom and Tim Gamauf in Copley. Addie Gamauf died last week at the age of 99. Customer and friend Ken Wallick stands back left next to Tim's son Steven Gamauf, 11. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Addie Gamauf talks about his years in the hardware business at his store, Gamauf Hardware, in Copley. Addie Gamauf died last week at the age of 99. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Photographs of family patriarch Addie Gamauf, his family and friends cover a post inside Gamauf Hardware in Copley. Addie Gamauf died last week at the age of 99. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tom Gamauf (left) with his brother Tim, and Tim's son Steven, 11, talk about their father, Addie Gamauf, with store regulars Ken Wallick and Bob Wilson (right) inside Gamauf Hardware in Copley. Addie Gamauf died last week at the age of 99. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tom Gamauf (left) with his brothers John and Tim Gamauf (right) with Tim's son Steven, 11, at the counter inside Gamauf Hardware in Copley. Founder Addie Gamauf died last week at the age of 99. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tom Gamauf and Pete, his father, Addie Gamauf's cat, look out the front door of Gamauf Hardware in Copley. Addie Gamauf died last week at the age of 99. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
John Gamauf measures off some rope for a customer at Gamauf Hardware in Copley. Founder Addie Gamauf died last week at the age of 99. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tom Gamauf holds Pete, his father Addie Gamauf's cat, that Addie rescued when Pete was a kitten inside Gamauf Hardware in Copley. Addie Gamauf died last week at the age of 99. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)