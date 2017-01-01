Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
(From left) Barberton Mayor Bill Judge, Copley Township Trustee Scott Dressler and Norton Mayor Mike Zita sign the official paperwork at the inaugural meeting of the Southwest Summit Council of Governments (SWSCOG) at the new dispatch center at the Norton Fire Station on Thursday. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Norton City Administrator Rick Ryland (left) chaired the inaugural meeting of the Southwest Summit Council of Governments (SWSCOG) held in the new dispatch center at the Norton Fire Station on Thursday. Barberton Mayor Bill Judge (back left) was elected as vice president of the council, Copley Township Trustee Scott Dressler will servce as the fiscal officer and Norton Mayor Mike Zita (right) will serve as the Mayor of the council. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)