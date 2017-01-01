Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this June 19, 2013 photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Thursday the Justice Department said is appointing Mueller as special counsel to oversee investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
In this June 21, 2013 photo, James Comey (left) a senior Justice Department official under President George W. Bush, is invited by President Barack Obama (right) to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, after the president announced he would nominate Comey to replace Robert Mueller, center, as FBI director. The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations that Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election, giving Mueller sweeping powers and the authority to prosecute any crimes uncovered in the probe. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
An aide (left) speaks with Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, and House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ranking member, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday behind a photograph of President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a news conference. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump poses for a photo with U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduate Ryan Carpenter (left) and his brothers, U.S. Air Force Capt. Kory Carpenter (center right) and U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Junior Grade Kyle Carpenter (right) during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Wednesday in New London, Conn. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee stands next to a photograph of President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., followed by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., finishes a news conference at the Republican National Committee Headquarters in Washington, Wednesday. Ryan said Congress "can't deal with speculation and innuendo" and must gather all relevant information before "rushing to judgment" on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Daniel Scavino Jr., White House director of Social Media, right, shows his phone to White House press secretary Sean Spicer outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday. Spicer traveled with President Donald Trump and both where returning from today's U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump walks past U.S. Coast Guard cadets as he arrives to give the commencement address for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Wednesday in New London, Conn. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
President Donald Trump poses for a photo with U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduate Brendan Ryan Sullivan during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)