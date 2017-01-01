Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A speed sign informing motorists to reduce their speed to 35 along Riverview Road within the Cuyahoga Valley National Parkin Peninsula. On April 4, the speed limit to most roads within the park will be reduced to 35 in accordance with a new state law sought by Summit County Engineer Al Brubaker. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A speed sign informing motorists to reduce their speed to 35 along Riverview Road within the Cuyahoga Valley National Parkin Peninsula. On April 4, the speed limit to most roads within the park will be reduced to 35 in accordance with a new state law sought by Summit County Engineer Al Brubaker. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)