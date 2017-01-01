Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this May 9 file photo, White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned over hiring of new communications aide. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Anthony Scaramucci, incoming White House communications director, right, accompanied by newly appointed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, left, calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Friday in Washington. White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Members of the media gather outside the entrance to the White House press office in the West Wing of the White House in Washington for any updates, Friday. White House press secretary Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump's embattled spokesman during the first six months of his presidency, is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Anthony Scaramucci, incoming White House communications director, speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Friday in Washington. White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
The number of Summit County residents who showed up in emergency rooms after overdosing on drugs this week ticked up slightly over last, but remained less than the recent trend, a weekly report by public health officials shows.