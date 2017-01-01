Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Miles Chapman, 10, of Copley shows off his spinner toy during a softball game at Copley High School on Tuesday. Spinners are currently all the rage among kids. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Smartickles co-owner Julie Bennett talks about the different types of spinners while her sister, Nancy Carr, takes inventory in Granger, Ohio. Spinners and other fidget toys are currently all the rage among kids. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Cube, advertised for ages 5-105, and Spinners are just some of the fidget toys that are currently all the rage among kids. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Cube, advertised for ages 5-105, and Spinners are just some of the fidget toys that are currently all the rage among kids. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mason Chapman, 8, of Copley shows off his spinner toy during a softball game at Copley High School on Tuesday. Spinners are currently all the rage among kids. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A fidget Spinner. Spinners and other fidget toys are currently all the rage among kids. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Makayla Luecke, 6, tries to balance a spinner on her boot in the driveway on Tuesday in Copley. Spinners are currently all the rage among kids. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Makayla Luecke, 6, balances a spinner on her knee in the driveway on Tuesday in Copley. Spinners are currently all the rage among kids. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Maddy Luecke, 9, tries to spin two spinners in her driveway on Tuesday in Copley. Spinners are currently all the rage among kids. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Maddy Luecke, 9, balances a spinner on her head in her driveway on Tuesday in Copley. Spinners are currently all the rage among kids. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)