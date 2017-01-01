Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
France's Tessa Worley speeds down the course on her way to win the women's giant slalom, at the Alpine skiing world championships in Schladming, Austria, Thursday. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Matt Kuchar drives on the 11th tee during the first round of the Northern Trust Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles Thursday. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)