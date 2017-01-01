Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) covers Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the second quarter of al game, Nov. 27, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. Seahawks general manager John Schneider acknowledged the team has listened to trade offers regarding cornerback Richard Sherman, but downplayed that a deal may actually happen. Schneider made his comments in an interview with KIRO-AM on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
In this Dec. 4, 2016 photo, retired Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (left) chats on the sidelines with players on the bench in the second half of a game against the Carolina Panthers in Seattle. Lynch has visited the Oakland Raiders as he decides whether to come back to the NFL and the team decides whether it wants to acquire the hometown favorite. A person familiar with the visit says Lynch came to the facility on Wednesday to meet with Raiders officials. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the visit wasn't announced by the team. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)