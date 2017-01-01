Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Three-time Indy 500 champion Dario Franchitti, of Scotland, watches from the pit box of Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, climbs out of his car following during a practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)