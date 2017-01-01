Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
NEW YORK: As the Cavaliers creep closer and closer to the NBA’s Feb. 23 trade deadline, there is only one question worth asking, one question that General Manager David Griffin and his front office must answer.