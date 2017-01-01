Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures during a press conference July 12 after losing his Men's Singles Quarterfinal Match against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Novak Djokovic will miss the rest of this season because of an injured right elbow. The 12-time major champion will skip the U.S. Open. That ends his streak of playing in 51 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments. (AELTC, Joe Toth/File via AP)
United States' Lilly King, Matt Grevers, Simone Manuel and Caeleb Dressel, from left, pose with their gold medals in the mixed medley relay during the swimming competitions of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)