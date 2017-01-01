Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brunswick's Nicholas Kisses wrestles Olentangy Liberty's Kyle Lawson to a 5-3 victory in the 160 weight class in the Bill Dies Memorial Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Firestone High School. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas blocks San Diego Chargers' Joey Bosa during the second quarter at FIrstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland in Dec. 2016. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
GlenOak's Dai'Shona Polk (center) shoots between St. Vincent-St. Mary's Kendall Miller (left) and Sophia Williams in the first quarter of a high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, at GlenOak High School in Plain Township, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's KeShawn Hill hits a three point shot against Stow during the second quarter of their game at Copley High School Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 in Copley, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Copley's Jacob Williams attempts to go up for two points as a foul is called on Stow's Mason McMurray during the second quarter of their game at Copley High School Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 in Copley, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ohio University's Gavin Block (left) fouls Akron's Isaiah Johnson shooting in the first half of a MAC game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. Akron won 83-68. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Kwan Cheatham Jr. (right) guards Ohio University's Jaaron Simmons shooting in the first half of a MAC game on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. Akron won 83-68. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth's Kacie Evans (32) tries to block Stow's Lexi Petit as she goes to the basket in the fourth quarter Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Stow defeated Wadsworth 33-18. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stow's Lizzy Stefanov (left) Wadsworth's E'Anna Won (right) and Stow's Emily Andrassy, underneath the two players, battle possession in the first quarter Wednesday at Stow-Munroe Falls High School. Stow defeated Wadsworth 33-18. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
St. Vincent St. Mary's Jayvon Graves dunks over Ellet's Joe Williams (left) and A.J. Gareri during the first quarter of their game at Ellet High School Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brecksville's head coach Todd Haverdill watches Ethan Hatcher (right) and Wadsworth's Mason McMillen grapple in the 152 pound match on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Wadsworth High school in Wadsworth, Ohio. Hatcher won the match by a pin. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Wadsworth head coach John Gramuglia (center) and the team bench cheer for Jimmy Carmany against Brecksville's Gabriel Tagg in the 113 pound match on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Wadsworth High school in Wadsworth, Ohio. Tagg won the match 9-6. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Noah Robotham (right) goes up for two points past Eastern Michigan's Ty Toney (left) and Tim Bond during the first half of their game at the James A. Rhodes Arena on the University of Akron campus Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Antino Jackson (right) goes up for two points past Eastern Michigan's Baylee Steele during the first half of their game at the James A. Rhodes Arena on the University of Akron campus Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Alex Ricketts (center) attempts to get between Western Michigan's Meredith Shipman (left) and Breanna Mobley as a foul is called on Mobley during the first quarter of their game at the James A. Rhodes Arena on the University of Akron campus Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)