2017 NFL Draft: Browns will likely pick players from Senior Bowl and Phil Savage breaks down which ones would fit

In this Jan. 2016, file photo, Alabama's O.J. Howard tries to get past Clemson's T.J. Green after a catch during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game, in Glendale, Ariz. Brilliant athlete who was either under-utilized or too passive during his four seasons with Alabama, depending on your perspective. Strong tight end class, but Howard is probably the one first-round lock. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)