2017 NFL Scouting Combine information: Must-see headliners for Browns fans, Buckeyes and local players to watch

BOSTON: Five-time Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick considered Wednesday night’s Cavaliers-Celtics showdown such an event that he skipped the NFL Combine to sit underneath the basket with his girlfriend.

The clash of the two top teams in the Eastern Conference felt like a playoff game long before tip-off. Celtics coach Brad Stevens was mobbed by perhaps 50 media members when he talked nearly two hours before. Introductions drew deafening roars. The fans’ energy was frenetic.