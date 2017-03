Another chapter in Browns quarterback saga ends with release of Robert Griffin III

Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) rolls out as he looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jan. 1 in Pittsburgh. A person familiar with the decision says the Browns are releasing quarterback Robert Griffin III after one injury-marred season. Griffin is being let go one day before he would have been due a $750,000 roster bonus, said the person who spoke Friday, March 10, 2017, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. (AP Photo/Don Wright)