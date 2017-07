Browns coach Hue Jackson launches foundation, announces plans to provide housing for victims of human trafficking

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson watches players warm up for a game against the New England Patriots, Oct. 9, 2016 in Cleveland. Jackson is tackling a disturbing problem thats not always visible. Jackson and his wife, Michelle, have launched a foundation to support organizations that combat human trafficking and aid its victims, women who are exploited, abused and scarred for life. Were all in, Jackson said during a kickoff event at the teams headquarters. We want to make a difference in this area. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)