Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown calls Josh Gordon ‘a talent I think no team in the NFL would turn down if he got back in’

In this Sept. 1, 2016 photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon catches a pass before a preseason game against the Chicago Bears in Cleveland. The suspended wide receiver has applied again to the NFL for reinstatement. Gordon hasn't appeared in a regular-season game since 2014. The 25-year-old was days away from returning to Cleveland's roster last season but voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility in September, saying he wanted to "gain full control of my life and continue on a path to reach my full potential as a person. (AP Photo/David Richard)