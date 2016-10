Browns left guard Joel Bitonio vows to come back from midfoot injury better than ever next season

Cleveland Browns' Joel Bitonio looks to block against the New England Patriots during the second half Sunday in Cleveland. Decimated by injuries since the season opener, Cleveland placed starting left guard Joel Bitonio on injured reserve Friday and ruled quarterback Josh McCown out for this week's game at Tennessee as he continues to recover from a broken left collarbone. Bitonio's loss is another blow to the winless Browns (0-5), who have already started three quarterbacks, played five this season and had no luck. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)