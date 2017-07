Browns left tackle Joe Thomas seeking medical advice, monitoring studies about brain injuries, but isn’t worried about memory loss

In this Dec. 24, 2016 photo, Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas looks on before a game against the San Diego Chargers in Cleveland. Thomas said he's not overly concerned about some recent spells of memory loss he revealed earlier this summer. The 10-time Pro Bowler is keeping close tabs on new brain studies about the effects of playing football. Thomas said he's closely monitoring his health but is "not worried about it right now." (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)