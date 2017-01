Browns notebook: Head of football operations Sashi Brown won’t attend Senior Bowl because of recent back surgery

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, Clemson's Deshaun Watson celebrates a last second touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama, in Tampa, Fla. The NFL on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, released a list of 95 underclassmen who have been granted early entry to the draft, along with the names of eight other players, including Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, who are draft-eligible by completing their college degrees. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)