Browns notebook: Joe Thomas jokes about Marcell Dareus guaranteeing Bills win: ‘I hate that guy!’

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Joe Thomas waits to enter the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. Browns coach Hue Jackson said if the team ever considers trading Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas, Im going with him. Jackson praised the reliable Thomas on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, when the 9-time Pro Bowler was named the teams nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the third time. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)