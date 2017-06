Browns notebook: New defensive backs coach DeWayne Walker says Joe Haden ‘still has potential’ to reach coming off injuries

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden prepares for a play during the the team's NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Fla. Haden underwent surgery on his ankle earlier this week and will need months to recover. The two-time Pro Bowler had an injury-filled 2015 season. He hurt his ankle in a Nov. 1 game against Arizona. Haden also sustained his second concussion in three weeks against the Cardinals. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)