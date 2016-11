Browns players Andrew Hawkins, Josh McCown encouraged after meetings on Capitol Hill about police brutality

In this Sept. 20, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins is shown during a game against the Tennessee Titans, in Cleveland. In the midst of a winless season, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins and quarterback Josh McCown were part of a group of NFL players who spent a day in Washington meeting with Congressional leaders on police brutality and ways for law enforcement to better serve their communities.(AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)