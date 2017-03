Browns secured coveted guard Kevin Zeitler by offering best deal, reunion with coach Hue Jackson: ‘Because Hue is here, I believe’

In this Oct. 2016, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler blocks during a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The Browns are building a wall for their franchise quarterback.� Cleveland will sign free agent right guard Kevin Zeitler when the free agency signing period opens Thursday a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. Zeitlers signing will follow the team giving left guard Joel Bitonio a five-year extension, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can be announced until the new NFL league season begins at 4 p.m. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)