Executive Sashi Brown says Browns feel good about player they’ll draft at No. 1, ‘we’d be proud to have’ Myles Garrett

In this March 5 file photo, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. The Cleveland Browns are inclined to keep the No. 1 overall pick in next weeks NFL draft despite getting offers for it. Sashi Brown, the teams vice president of football operations, said Wednesday, April 19, 2017, that the Browns feel really good about drafting No. 1." (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)