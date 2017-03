Former Browns, Kent State standout Josh Cribbs announces retirement from NFL

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Cribbs (16) returns a kick 103 yards past Kansas City Chiefs' Andy Studebaker (96) during the first half of a game Dec. 20, 2009 in Kansas City, Mo. It was the second kick Cribbs returned for a touchdown in the game. There will be no more returns for Cribbs. The former Browns Pro Bowl return specialist and wide receiver officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday ending a storybook career he began as an undrafted free agent quarterback out of Kent State. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)