Marla Ridenour: As ‘Only In Cleveland’ reaches extinction, ‘That’s So Browns’ moments of 2016 season pile up

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2014, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Josh Gordon (12) stretches before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. If Josh Gordon is reinstated by the NFL, the Cleveland Browns appear ready to have the wide receiver return to the team. Sashi Brown, the Browns' executive vice president of football operations, said Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, at the NFL combine that a meeting involving himself, new coach Hue Jackson and Gordon would help determine Gordon's future in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)