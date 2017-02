Marla Ridenour: Falcons’ path to Super Bowl LI aided by gaffes of four Browns regimes

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Browns center Alex Mack stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers , in Cleveland. A person familiar with the decision says Browns Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is voiding the final three years of his contract and will become a free agent. Mack was set to make $24 million over the next three years, but chose to opt out of the deal, said the person who spoke Wednesday, March 2, 2016, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)