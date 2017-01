New Browns DC Gregg Williams vows to instill attitude in players: ‘I will not compromise on their effort and their toughness’

Then-Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams watches from the sidelines during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots, Dec. 4 in Foxborough, Mass. Williams talked tough. His new job is to get the Browns defense to play that way. Clevelands new defensive coordinator made quite a first impression during a fiery, 48-minute introductory news conference on Thursday during which the former Buffalo head coach vowed to bring out the best in his players. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)