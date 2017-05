NFL rejects reinstatement bid of suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon, who can reapply this fall

In this Aug. 18, 2016 photo, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon runs the ball during practice before an NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Cleveland. A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been denied reinstatement by the NFL. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced publicly, says Gordon can reapply for reinstatement in the fall. Gordon has been suspended several times by the league, including the current ban for violating the NFLs substance abuse policy. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)