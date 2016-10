After keeping quiet for months, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue opens up about mother’s and grandmother’s cancer crises

1. Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is emerging as the Browns’ top offensive player and quite possibly the face of a franchise dealing with losing on a consistent basis. Pryor was a bright spot in last week’s 30-24 overtime loss to the host Miami Dolphins when he set career highs in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (144). He also completed 3-of-5 passes for 35 yards and rushed four times for 21 yards with a touchdown. He became the first NFL player to have at least 120 receiving yards, 30 passing yards and 20 rushing yards in a game since Pro Football Hall of Famer Frank Gifford on Dec. 6, 1959. Gifford led the host New York Giants to a 48-7 win over the Browns on that day. Pryor’s 144 receiving yards were the most by a Browns wide receiver since Josh Gordon totaled 151 yards in a 27-26 loss at the New England Patriots on Dec. 8, 2013. The Pro Football Hall of Fame asked for Pryor’s uniform, gloves and cleats to put them on display in Canton alongside Gifford’s gear. Pryor will likely see a lot of Pro Bowl cornerback Josh Norman this week.