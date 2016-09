Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue hoping to add recently retired Kevin Garnett to coaching staff

In this Nov. 15, 2015 photo, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (left) talks with Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of a game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Minneapolis. Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says he's got a coaching spot available on his staff for Kevin Garnett if the former star wants it. A 15-time NBA All-Star, Garnett recently retired after 21 seasons. The 40-year-old Garnett and Lue are close friends. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)