Cavaliers forward Kevin Love to get second opinion on ailing knee

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Chris Andersen (00) shoots against the Toronto Raptors during an NBA pre-season basketball game in Cleveland. The Cavaliers traded injured center Chris Andersen and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for a protected second-round draft pick. The move made Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, opens a roster spot for Cleveland and gives the NBA champions another asset to use for future deals. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)