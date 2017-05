Cavaliers have underdog role and Draymond Green’s goal of annihilation if they need motivation against Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) look at each other during the second half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, June 16, 2016 in Cleveland. While there have been 14 rematches in NBA Finals history, this year's meeting between LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors will be the first trilogy in league history. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)