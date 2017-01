Cavaliers, Kyle Korver still acclimating to each other

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) brings the ball up court in the first half against the Utah Jazz, Jan. 10 in Salt Lake City. Acquired on Jan. 7 in a trade with Atlanta, Korver practiced with the Cavs for the first time in Ohio on Wednesday as the team regrouped from a road trip that ended with an embarrassing 126-91 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)