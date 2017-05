Cavaliers notebook: Cavs coach Tyronn Lue ready to settle long-standing bet with Warriors coach Mike Brown, but Brown won’t take the money

Acting Golden State Warriors coach Mike Brown gives out instruction during the first half in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, May 20 in San Antonio. Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue owes Brown $100, and Brown is ready to accept it when their teams face off in the NBA Finals beginning Thursday, June 1. Brown spent two stints coaching the Cavs but beat Lue in a shooting contest nearly two decades ago when Lue was an NBA newcomer. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes)