Cavaliers notebook: Guard J.R. Smith out three months after thumb surgery; urgency to make moves unchanged

Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (center) as Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) looks on in the first half of an game, Dec. 14 in Memphis. Smith will miss at least three months following surgery on his right thumb, a major injury that will have a ripple effect for the NBA champions. The team said Smith, who sustained a "complex fracture" earlier this week in a game at Milwaukee, will need 12 to 14 weeks of recovery time. The NBA playoffs begin in mid-April. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)