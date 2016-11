Cavaliers notebook: LeBron says he lost all respect for Knicks president Phil Jackson after criticism and ‘posse’ comment

FILE - At left, in a May 12, 2015, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts during the first half of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Bulls, in Cleveland. At right, in a Feb. 8, 2016, file photo, New York Knicks president Phil Jackson speaks to reporters during a news conference in Greenburgh, N.Y. LeBron James says he has lost respect for Phil Jackson after the famed NBA coach used the word posse to describe the Cleveland stars business partners. James responded harshly on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, to Jacksons use of the term in a recent interview. (AP Photo/File)