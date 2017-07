Cavaliers talking contract with Derrick Rose

New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) goes for a layup and knocks Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry to the floor as Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts in the second half of a game March 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing a contract with former NBA MVP Derrick Rose. The team is discussing a one-year deal with Rose, said the person who spoke Thursday to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)