Fans bring championship confidence despite Cavs’ bumpy regular season

Cleveland Cavaliers fans Sami (left) and Ceymi Memi of Istanbul, Turkey take a selfie in front of the Rust-oleum promotion board before heading in to Quicken Loans Arena for Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers in a Eastern Conference playoff basketball game on Saturday, April 15 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio, at Quicken Loans Arena. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)