J.R. Smith contract pushes salary of Cavaliers’ starting five to new heights

FILE - In this May 25, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers guard-forward J.R. Smith dunks against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, in Cleveland. A person with direct knowledge of the negotiations says free agent Smith has agreed to a contract offer to return to the defending NBA champion Cavaliers. Smith has been waiting out of training camp with the Cavs but now has a deal in place, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, on condition of anonymity because the package has not been finalized. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)