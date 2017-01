Jason Lloyd: Addition of Kyle Korver gives Cavs another long-range shooter, ability to pursue point guard

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, file photo,Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver (26) sets up a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in Atlanta. Korver has officially joined the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA��s best 3-point shooters in a trade from Atlanta. The Cavs sent forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash and a protected future first-round draft pick to the Hawks for Korver, who gives the NBA champions another offensive weapon. The trade was agreed upon Thursday and completed Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)