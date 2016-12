Jason Lloyd: Finals rematch is exciting on Christmas Day but doesn’t alter the big picture

In this June 19, 2016 file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after scoring against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of Game 7 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors started the season with a 24-game winning streak and finished 73-9, the greatest season in NBA history. But, in an astounding twist against Cleveland, the Warriors became the first team ever to blow a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, dropping the last two games in Oakland, no less. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)